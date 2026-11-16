Pants Off at an Amusement Park... Hwang Bo-ra Gives In to Her Son's Unexpected Antics as He Strolls Around in Long Underwear

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Hwang Bo-ra appeared to give in to the unexpected antics of her son, Woo-in.

On the 16th, a video titled “Unaware of Mom’s Feelings... Hwang Bo-ra’s Son Goes on a Lotte World Date with His First Love at Age 2 | Parenting Vlog, Parenting Tips” was posted on the YouTube channel “Hwang Bo-ra Boravariety.”

Hwang Bo-ra said she was going to an amusement park with her son, Woo-in, and looked exhausted even before setting off, saying, “It was the place I most wanted to avoid. I couldn’t face it.”

Before entering the amusement park, Woo-in threw a tantrum, asking to be carried piggyback. But he soon calmed down and, unlike before, didn’t cry when he got on the rides and enjoyed the atmosphere. He also waited calmly in line.

He was more focused than ever while watching the Halloween parade, but when a dance party started, he took off his outerwear and danced excitedly, which was adorable. But an unexpected moment came when he suddenly took off his pants, leaving Hwang Bo-ra flustered. Hwang Bo-ra stopped him, saying, “Woo-in, you can’t do that.” In the next scene, Woo-in was seen strolling around the amusement park in his long underwear, catching viewers’ attention.

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra married Kim Young-hoon, CEO of WALKHOUSE COMPANY, in 2022. He is the second son of actor Kim Yong-gun and the younger brother of actor Ha Jung-woo. They have a son, Woo-in.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.