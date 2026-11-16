Han Chae-ah: Was ‘♥Cha Se-jji’ This Family-Oriented?... He’s Cooked His Daughter’s Birthday Feast Himself for the Third Year in a Row

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Han Chae-ah shared a look at her husband, Cha Se-jji, preparing an elaborate birthday meal for their daughter.

On the 16th, a video featuring a weekend family trip and a birthday party for her daughter, Bom-i, was posted on Han Chae-ah’s YouTube channel.

That day, Han Chae-ah said she had decided to invite her daughter’s friends to a party a week before her birthday. She explained that for the third consecutive year, they were holding the birthday party with the same friends at the same venue: her in-laws’ home, the house of Cha Bum-kun.

What drew the most attention was her husband, Cha Se-jji, stepping into the kitchen to cook for their daughter. Han Chae-ah said, “For lunch for the kids, Bom-i’s dad has been making food for them for three years in a row,” adding, “The first time, he made lasagna, and last year, he made hamburgers.”

She added, “He wanted to make a different dish this year, but Bom-i requested lasagna, so he went out again at the crack of dawn.”

In fact, Cha Se-jji prepared not only lasagna for his daughter and her friends but also the birthday cake himself, surprising everyone.

Seeing the cake her husband had made, Han Chae-ah exclaimed, “He even made the cake—Dad really went all out!” Cha Se-jji devoted himself to his daughter’s birthday party, watching the children eat and asking how the food tasted.

In particular, Cha Se-jji showed his special affection for his daughter, telling her, “I only need to make you happy,” which warmed people’s hearts.

After the party, Han Chae-ah shared her happiness, saying, “Bom-i said she had such a happy day today. When Mom and Dad hear something like that from their child, they’re happy.”

Meanwhile, Han Chae-ah married Cha Se-jji, the third son of Cha Bum-kun, former head coach of South Korea’s national football team, in 2018. They have one daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.