Lee You-jin Reveals the Truth Behind His 'Sponsored Wedding' With Cha Kyung-eun... A 37.2 MB Collaboration Proposal He Made Himself

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee You-jin said he had personally sought sponsorships to cut wedding costs. Now, a longtime friend has drawn attention by sharing how they received his collaboration proposal at the time.

On the 16th, Lee You-jin’s close friend, A, posted a lengthy account on A’s blog, looking back on their long friendship and describing the process of preparing a wedding speech for him.

A also shared messages exchanged when Lee was arranging sponsorships ahead of his wedding. In the conversation, Lee sent A a PDF titled “Actor Lee You-jin x Cha Kyung-eun Collaboration Proposal.” The file was a whopping 37.2 MB, and appears to have contained materials Lee prepared himself to secure wedding sponsorships.

Along with the file, Lee asked whether A knew of any businesses he could approach about collaborating. A jokingly replied, “That’s all for my feedback,” “Oh, such thoughtful feedback,” and “Feedback from a younger sibling is precious lol.” Lee responded, “That’s freaking awesome,” and sent a heart emoji.

Recalling the situation, A wrote, “It’s the same with the wedding. You said you dreamed of a romantic wedding but were in a situation where it was difficult to spend that much money.”

A went on to relay Lee’s plan, writing, “He was thinking of securing as much sponsorship as possible in exchange for promoting the wedding on his YouTube channel, and said he would show how naturally and meticulously he could put it together.” A also recalled how actively Lee had prepared for the wedding, writing, “Constantly sending materials over KakaoTalk...”

A wrote, “It didn’t seem like helping me with the wedding would be a money-maker, given the challenges involved, and you kept getting feedback and revising, putting together a few difficult proposals and finding names. And in the end, you even managed to pull off such a wonderful wedding.”

A continued, “Is this really just an actor? At times you seem like a businessman, and at others you become a director who creates works. I’m not kidding, bro, you...” expressing amazement at Lee’s drive.

Lee had previously shared behind-the-scenes details about his wedding sponsorships on SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,” which aired on the 10th.

At the time, Lee said, “There were just so many expenses,” and explained that he approached the wedding as a project. He said he used his ability to handle everything himself, from modeling and directing to production and editing, to pursue collaborations with wedding businesses.

Lee said he proposed collaborations to businesses in various fields for everything from the wedding venue and the families’ first-meeting venue to tuxedos, dresses, invitations, photos, and video. He surprised people by revealing that every business accepted, allowing him to significantly reduce the wedding costs. Lee’s mother also marveled that her son seemed like a “businessman” as she watched him handle the wedding preparations so capably on his own.

Interest is growing as the wedding preparations Lee had discussed on television are now being revealed in greater detail through his close friend’s blog, including the actual collaboration proposal and how he sought advice from people around him.

Meanwhile, Lee You-jin, the son of actor Lee Hyo-jung, married actor Cha Kyung-eun at a location in Seoul on the 14th. The two met through a project directed by Lee, and they also shared news of a pregnancy before the wedding, receiving many congratulations.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.