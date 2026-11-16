V Speaks Out Directly on Expectations for BTS' Year-End Award Ceremonies... "We Haven't Grown Distant Just Because We Became Global Stars"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] BTS member V expressed his apologies to fans waiting for the group’s year-end performances and shared his candid thoughts on this year’s year-end activities.

On the 16th, V posted a lengthy message on Weverse, a fan communication platform, expressing his gratitude for the award and sharing his thoughts on year-end award ceremonies and performances.

First, V expressed his gratitude to fans, saying, “Thank you so much for giving us such a meaningful award,” and, “Every time we receive an award, it makes me think once again that the love we receive is never something we should take for granted.”

He added, “I know very well that, as the end of the year approaches, many people are waiting for and looking forward to our year-end performances. I saw so many posts about year-end award ceremonies on Weverse.” He said he was well aware of fans’ expectations.

V also spoke movingly about the stories of fans who had waited a long time for BTS. He said, “There are ARMYs in many countries who have waited a long time for us. For some, this performance might be a reunion after 10 years; for others, it might be a moment they’ve waited 13 years for.”

He continued, “When we perform, there are times I read the slogans ARMYs are holding or the messages written on them. ‘Let’s meet again after seven years,’ ‘Thank you for coming to our country after 10 years,’ ‘I came to this country to see the BTS members’—I have so many thoughts whenever I see messages like those.”

V emphasized the weight of the fans’ wait, saying, “It’s really moving to think that a day that might be just one of many performances for us is a day someone has been counting down to for years.”

For this reason, he also struck a cautious tone about taking part in year-end performances this year. V explained, “Of course, year-end performances are very precious to us. But with so many award ceremonies and performances, there’s a delicate aspect to participating in just one of them, and properly preparing for each performance takes more time and effort than you might expect.”

He added, “We’d do well if we did them again, of course, but this year in particular, I wanted to meet the ARMYs who have waited so long for us and focus more fully on the time we spend with them.”

He stressed, “This absolutely wasn’t a choice made because one person's wait was greater or one ARMY’s feelings were more precious. Rather, because everyone’s waiting is precious, I want to do my best at what we can do now.”

He also expressed his apologies to fans who had looked forward to the year-end performances. V said, “It may be a somewhat disappointing year for ARMYs who have waited for our year-end performances, but I won’t forget those feelings either,” and added, “I hope you’ll think of this year as a year-end season when we go and meet the ARMYs who have waited so long, one by one.”

To fans who are unable to attend the concerts, he said, “I’m concerned about how you feel, so I’ve been trying to film various things whenever I get the chance, though I don’t know if it’ll be enough.” He promised, “I’ll put our heads together with the members and think about how we can make even those of you far away happy.”

Finally, V added his characteristic playful joke: “Our hearts haven’t grown smaller, and please don’t say we seem distant just because we’ve become global stars. I can even take pictures of myself picking my nose, okay?”

V ended his message with an affectionate greeting to fans, saying, “I just ate pizza, so I’m sleepy. I’m going to sleep. Good night. Thank you. You give us so much love, and we love you so much too.”

Meanwhile, BTS released their fifth full-length album, Arirang, last March and resumed activities as a full group. They are currently on a large-scale world tour. Starting with a concert in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on the 19th, they are scheduled to meet fans in major Asian cities including Bangkok, Thailand; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore; and Jakarta, Indonesia. In particular, they will hold a total of four concerts at Singapore National Stadium on Dec. 17, 19, 20 and 22, and the world tour will continue through 2027.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.