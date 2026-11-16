Lee Sang-yeob Finally Bows His Head After Arriving Late for Filming... “Please Have Mercy”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Sang-yeob was put through a tough initiation by his senior colleagues after arriving late for filming, leaving him sweating it out.

On the tvN variety show “Wonder Pick,” which aired on the 16th, Lee Seung-yeon, Kim Tae-hoon, and Lee Sang-yeob appeared and showed off their witty banter.

That day, the opening began with just Lee Seung-yeon and Kim Tae-hoon because Lee Sang-yeob had not yet arrived.

Addressing the tardy Lee Sang-yeob, Lee Seung-yeon joked, “Our dream has finally come true. How nice it is to host the show with just the two of us—it’s so cozy. I knew he wouldn’t last long. I’ve been eagerly waiting for this moment. The pairing of the male and female representatives is just perfect.” Her remarks turned the set into a sea of laughter.

Kim Tae-hoon chimed in, saying, “The production budget has already been set, so let’s split Sang-yeob’s appearance fee between us,” joining in the teasing of Lee Sang-yeob.

As their jokes gathered steam, Lee Sang-yeob finally showed up on set, arriving by car.

Watching him, Kim Tae-hoon quipped sharply, “We’re standing here doing the opening, but does he think he’s a superstar?” Lee Sang-yeob hurried over to the two and cried, “What in the world is going on? Please have mercy!” He repeatedly bowed his head, drawing gales of laughter.

Explaining why he was late, Lee Sang-yeob said, “It took me a while to find a restaurant because I wanted to treat you two to a delicious meal. But the people at the TV station had set up the cameras and were going to film the opening without me,” sounding aggrieved.

But Lee Seung-yeon and Kim Tae-hoon playfully shot back, “We just finished settling the appearance fees,” and Lee Sang-yeob continued his period-drama-style apology, once again saying, “Please have mercy.”

He then grumbled to the production crew, “These people really don’t cut anyone any slack,” adding to the laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.