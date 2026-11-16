Shin Gi-ru Detained by Chinese Police While Entering China... “I Nearly Got Hit With an Expandable Baton”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Shin Gi-ru revealed a frightening incident she experienced at a Chinese airport.

On the 16th, a video titled “Shin Gi-ru & Poongja, Super-Sized Chinese Influencers. A Two-Day, One-Night Trip to Shanghai” was posted on the Poongja TV YouTube channel.

Poongja traveled to Shanghai, China, with Shin Gi-ru. After arriving in Shanghai, Poongja expressed relief, saying, “We made it after all that trouble,” while Shin Gi-ru described what happened as she entered China: “I don’t know if it was because of how I looked or what, but all of a sudden, public security officers stopped me [at the airport].”

Poongja recalled, “I’d never seen a celebrity get detained by public security in my life. Gi-ru unni didn’t do anything wrong. She was unlucky. Something went wrong at every immigration machine she went to. It kept happening with two or three of them.”

Shin Gi-ru explained that the atmosphere was tense: “They yelled at me at the top of their lungs, and later I was taken away by a second public security officer. I had no idea what was going on, but they were so angry. I said, ‘Why are you so angry?’ and nearly got hit with an expandable baton. People came rushing out from all directions; it was terrifying.”

The process of entering China appeared to wrap up without any further major incident, and the two later unwound over a beer in Shanghai.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.