Oh Sanguk Underwent Circumcision at 22 on a Senior's Dime... Doctor Also Taken Aback: “First Time a Senior Has Brought Someone In”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] South Korean national fencing team member Oh Sanguk revealed the unbelievable story of how, at 22, he was led by senior teammate Kim Jung-hwan to undergo circumcision.

On the 16th, Oh Sanguk, Do Gyeong-dong, Park Sang-won and Hwang Hui-geun, key members of South Korea's men's sabre team known as the “New Avengers,” appeared as guests on the YouTube channel “Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup,” where they engaged in candid drinking-session talk.

That day, MC Shin Dong-yup expressed curiosity by bringing up an anecdote about circumcision that Oh Sanguk had mentioned on a show in the past.

Oh Sanguk recalled, “My roommate at the time, senior teammate Kim Jung-hwan, was very mischievous. Once he realized I was the only one who hadn't had the surgery, he got fixated on it and teased me every day, saying, ‘I'll take you to a men's clinic and make sure you get it done myself.’”

Oh Sanguk said he initially thought it was just a joke. “I brushed it off, saying, ‘All right, I'll do it if I get the chance next time,’ but Jung-hwan had actually booked a hospital. On a day I was allowed to stay out overnight, he led me to the hospital,” he confessed.

He explained that Kim Jung-hwan even paid for the procedure himself, leaving Oh more or less forced to get on the operating table.

Oh Sanguk said, “Even the doctor in charge was very taken aback, saying, ‘I've seen fathers or grandfathers bring someone in, but this is the first time a senior teammate who's not a guardian has brought in an adult in their 20s.’” His story had everyone laughing.

He added, “I was 22 at the time, and since my senior said he would cover the entire cost of the surgery, I had no reason to refuse. The hospital played classical music to help me relax during the procedure, and I felt solemn, as if I were listening to the national anthem,” sharing his vivid recollection.

Junior teammate Park Sang-won also joined in after Oh Sanguk's shocking confession. “I haven't had the surgery either, but I'm waiting for Sanguk hyung to do it for me,” Park said, declaring that he would carry on his senior's tradition(?) and drawing gales of laughter.

Shin Dong-yup then quipped, “I'm an ambassador for urology, so I have a doctor of my own. When you can take a few days off after a competition, I'll take care of it for you,” leaving everyone in stitches.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.