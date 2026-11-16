After Taking Heat Over ‘Ticket Sales,’ Go Kyung-pyo’s ‘DUI’ Fan Meeting Abruptly Canceled; Full Refunds

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] The Seoul fan meeting for actor Go Kyung-pyo, who announced he was suspending his activities following a drunk-driving accident, has been canceled.

Ticket bookings continued even after the accident and his announcement that he would suspend his activities, sparking controversy. All tickets already booked will be fully refunded.

Union Pictures, the fan meeting’s production company, announced on the 16th through Ticketlink, the ticketing platform, that it had canceled ‘2026 Go Kyung-pyo FANMEETING NOW ‘KYUNGPYO NIGHT,’’ which had been scheduled for the 21st at Seongam Art Hall in Gangnam District, Seoul.

The production company said, “The event had to be canceled due to circumstances on the artist’s side,” and added, “We offer our deepest apologies to everyone who had been looking forward to the performance.”

It also said that all booked tickets would be canceled and refunded in full in a single batch, in accordance with the ticketing platform’s policies.

The fan meeting had originally been scheduled for two sessions on the 21st, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. VIP seats were priced at 132,000 won and regular seats at 88,000 won.

Although Go Kyung-pyo said he would suspend all of his scheduled activities, bookings continued through that afternoon. Later in the evening, the booking page changed to “Sales Ended,” and a cancellation and refund notice was posted.

At around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving a passenger car after drinking in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, when he collided with a street-cleaning truck. His blood alcohol concentration was reportedly above 0.08%, the threshold for license revocation.

The day after the accident, he posted an apology on social media, saying, “It was entirely my fault for getting behind the wheel after drinking.” He went on to say that he would suspend all of his scheduled activities.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.