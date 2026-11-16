Kim Jung-nan Leaves Townhouse for a 47-Pyeong Apartment... “The Kitchen Is Small”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Kim Jung-nan revealed a new home.

On the 16th, a video titled “Moving Day for Kim Jung-nan as She Leaves Her Four-Story Mansion!” was posted on Kim Jung-nan’s YouTube channel, “Kim Jung-nan.”

Speaking about the new home Kim Jung-nan is moving into, she said, “I’m moving back into a house I used to live in. It’s 16 years old and quite run-down, so I’ll need to renovate it before moving in,” adding that she plans to remodel the home throughout.

Kim Jung-nan expressed disappointment, saying, “It’s 47 pyeong, but the kitchen is small,” and also said she would like to make good use of the secondary kitchen. The living room, master bedroom, powder room, dressing room and pantry were all spacious.

Then came moving day. Looking at the now-empty old house, Kim Jung-nan said, “I’ll leave the good memories here and make new ones there. I think I’ll miss it a lot. Still, I’m glad I filmed my cats while making YouTube videos. So I’m doing better than I expected,” trying to ease the sadness of leaving.

Kim Jung-nan had previously spoken about the four-story townhouse she lived in, saying, “If you’re interested, please come and take a look. I’ve put it up for sale at a very low price.” She later said she was moving to Yeongdeungpo District.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.