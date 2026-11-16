Bathroom Spycam Footage → Baseball-Bat Assault in Front of Police... Seo Jang-hoon Stunned by 20 Years of Abuse by Older Sister

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] After hearing the account of a woman who said she had suffered harassment and assault at the hands of her older sister for more than 20 years, Seo Jang-hoon urged her parents to respond decisively, saying, “A person’s life is at stake.”

A 29-year-old woman seeking advice appeared on KBS Joy’s ‘Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller,’ which aired on the 16th, and opened up about harassment by her older sister that she said had gone on since childhood.

She said she wanted to cut ties with her sister but was troubled because people around her had told her she would have to cut ties with her parents as well.

According to the woman, her sister’s harassment began when she was in elementary school. She claimed that it escalated to physical abuse after she started middle school, and that her sister had also secretly filmed her while she was using the bathroom.

She added that when she asked why, her sister said, “You were born to relieve my stress.”

She said the harassment continued after she became an adult. Her sister allegedly took screenshots of her social media photos and sexually harassed her, and sent her photos showing the woman with her ex-boyfriend to mock her appearance. She also said that posts disparaging her had even appeared on an online community.

The woman claimed that after her sister even sent her a video acknowledging the harassment, she was hit over the head with a baseball bat.

She said the assault continued even while police who had responded to a report were at the scene, and that they issued only a warning before leaving.

When Seo Jang-hoon asked how her parents had responded, the woman said, “At first, they would scold my sister, but later they would hit both of us as they scolded us.” She added, “Seeing my sister hurl abuse even at my mother, I think my parents gave up too.”

Seo Jang-hoon said, “If all of this is true, her sister’s job or record isn’t what matters; a person’s life is at stake right now,” and urged the parents to make a firm decision.

He also told the woman she did not need to cut ties with her parents, advising her, “Cut ties with your sister completely, and meet your parents outside the home.”

Lee Soo-geun also expressed his sympathy, saying, “You’re not the one at fault, so why are you wearing a mask and coming here today? Your sister should be here.” Seo Jang-hoon urged her not to keep putting up with the harassment if it continued, but to take legal action.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.