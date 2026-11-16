Lee Ji-hyun Squeezes in a Trip Home During Her Shift After Switching Salons... “Makes Her Son a Meal and Even Does the Laundry”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Lee Ji-hyun, a former member of the group Jewelry, shared an update on her hectic life.

On the 16th, Lee Ji-hyun said, “I got through work and have clocked out. I hope the person who came from Daegu had an easy trip back!!! The customer hadn’t even eaten, but went out and bought bread for me too. I’m so touched.” She shared how she felt after completing her first day on the job.

She continued, “During a lull, I hurriedly whipped up two meals for Woo-kyung and even started a load of laundry before heading out.” She said she couldn’t rest during her break and instead took care of her child. She seems to be handling both work and household chores without missing a beat.

Lee Ji-hyun had previously said she was leaving the salon where she had been working and moving to one five minutes from home. She explained why, saying, “When my daughter fell and got hurt, and I had to take her to the hospital alone to get four stitches, my heart broke. I made the big decision because I thought I should try to be a mother who’s a little closer to my children.”

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hyun is raising her two children on her own after two divorces.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.