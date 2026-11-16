Oh Ji-hyun, Also Cheered on by Lee Hyori, Smiles Brightly with a 'Bald Head' After Her Sixth Round of Chemotherapy: 'Mongle'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Oh Ji-hyun, who became known after appearing on SBS's 'Mongle Counseling Center,' shared an update after completing her sixth round of chemotherapy while battling ovarian cancer.

On the 16th, Oh Ji-hyun's older sister, Oh Jeong-hyun, shared a photo of her younger sister through their joint social media account, along with the caption, "Jihyun's buzz cut is so cute, right?"

The photo showed Oh Ji-hyun, with her hair cut short, sitting side by side with her older sister, Oh Jeong-hyun, and smiling brightly. Her ability to keep smiling despite losing her hair from chemotherapy caught people's attention.

Oh Jeong-hyun recalled when the photo was taken, saying, "Even back then, I could see her hair continuing to grow little by little, so I even said, 'Wasn't cutting it a bit pointless?'"

She then shared how her younger sister's appearance had changed, saying, "Now that she's completed her sixth round of chemotherapy, she's really completely bald (?)"

She also cheered on her younger sister's recovery, saying, "Now all that's left is for our Ji-hyun's hair to grow back."

Oh Jeong-hyun expressed her gratitude to everyone who had sent support, saying, "Thanks to all the support in the YouTube comments, these days our hearts—and Jihyun's and our family's—feel so warm. Thank you, always."

Last October, it was revealed that Oh Ji-hyun had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer at age 25 and was undergoing treatment, prompting an outpouring of sympathy.

At the time, Oh Jeong-hyun shared her younger sister's journey with the illness on the YouTube channel 'Avo Peach.' About three years earlier, Oh Ji-hyun had been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome and had been getting regular gynecological checkups. In October of the previous year, a mass was found on her ovary.

The mass later grew, and she underwent surgery, but a biopsy confirmed it was malignant, leading to a diagnosis of ovarian cancer. Oh Ji-hyun then underwent additional surgery to remove one of her ovaries and continued chemotherapy at three-week intervals.

Her treatment has not always gone smoothly. Oh Jeong-hyun previously said, "When I see Jihyun keep folding colored paper even on days when her muscles hurt and her hands tremble, and keep coloring even on days when the whole world looks yellow, I sometimes think she's truly remarkable."

There were difficult days because of unexpected chemotherapy side effects, but Oh Ji-hyun continued with her daily life with her family's support and has now shared the news that she has completed her sixth round of chemotherapy.

Oh Ji-hyun first came to public attention when she appeared on the SBS special 'My Heart Is Fluffy - Mongle Counseling Center,' which aired last March. The program followed young men and women with developmental disabilities as they took on the challenge of dating, and made headlines with Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Soon participating as dating coaches.

At the time, Oh Ji-hyun and fellow cast member Junhyuk Park chose each other as their final picks. They became a real-life couple after the show and received a great deal of support.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.