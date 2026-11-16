Jung Woong-in's Eldest Aspires to Be an Actress, Second Is an Arts High Schooler with 'Girl Group Looks'... He's Hit the Jackpot with His Daughters

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Jung Woong-in shared an update on his three daughters, who have grown so much.

He said his eldest is preparing for entrance exams as she dreams of becoming an actress and a musical theater performer, his second is studying art, and his youngest is focusing on her studies.

Jung Woong-in appeared as a guest and talked about his family on tvN STORY's 'Namgyeoseo Mwohage,' which aired on the 16th.

While traveling to Jeju Island, Jung Woong-in had a video call with his second daughter, Soyun, who was at school. She urged her dad, "Make sure you speak nicely!" Jung replied, "Understood," drawing laughter.

Jung Woong-in later showed photos of his three daughters to Lee Young-ja, Pak Se-ri, and Kim Chang-ok. The sisters, Seyun, Soyun, and Dayun, who were loved by viewers after appearing on TV as children, caught everyone's attention with how much they had grown.

Looking at his second daughter, Soyun, Lee Young-ja said, "She's famous for looking like NewJeans' Haerin."

Jung Woong-in said of his eldest daughter, Seyun, "She wants to try acting, so she's preparing for entrance exams. She also dreams of becoming a musical theater actress."

He said his second daughter is studying art and hopes to get into a good university. Of his youngest, Dayun, he added, "She works hard at her studies and does well, too."

Meanwhile, Jung Woong-in married his non-celebrity wife, who is 12 years his junior, in 2006, and they have three daughters. The girls won viewers' affection when they appeared on MBC's 'Dad! Where Are We Going?'

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.