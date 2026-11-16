Wife Whose Child Has a Four-Limb Disability Weeps After Husband Says, 'The Child's Hand Looks Like a T. Rex'... ('Oh Eun-young Report')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] The wife in the 'haenyeo couple' burst into tears over her husband's outrageous remark.

A 'haenyeo couple' in their third year of marriage appeared on MBC's Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell (hereafter, Marriage Hell), which aired on the 16th.

The husband in the 'haenyeo couple' lived in Jeju, while his wife lived in Incheon, and they had been living apart for a year. The wife said this was because she had to travel back and forth to hospitals for treatment for their child, who was born with a congenital disability affecting all four limbs.

The wife said, “They told us that the baby's arm growth seemed to have stopped due to external factors while the baby was growing in the womb. I'm upset that the baby seems to have been born early because of me, but my husband said, ‘The child's hand looks like a T. rex.’ I don't know whether he was joking to lighten the mood, but I was so angry. How could he say that about his own child?” She burst into tears.

The husband explained, “When the child was in the intensive care unit, my wife kept crying. But when I looked at the child's arms, they seemed okay. I thought the child might have no arms at all. The atmosphere was so bleak that I said that.” Dr. Oh Eun-young asked, “Are you usually this oblivious?” The husband immediately nodded.

When the wife arrived at the house in Jeju, the interior was so cluttered with laundry and assorted odds and ends that there was barely room to stand. Dead bugs were also visible, leaving her appalled. The wife complained, “It's been more than a year since I came up here, but couldn't he at least tidy the space he lives in? It's so frustrating.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.