Divorced Ko Ji-yong Says ‘Can No Longer See His Son’... Explains Legal Dispute With Ex-Wife Yang Im Hur

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of the group SECHSKIES, has revealed why he became embroiled in a legal dispute with his ex-wife, Yang Im Hur, over seeing their son after their divorce.

Ko shared an update on his life through the YouTube channel Wonmic on the 16th and spoke about the recently surfaced lawsuit over visitation rights.

That day, Ko said, “This lawsuit is about visitation rights,” explaining, “When we divorced by mutual agreement, we agreed that I would see the child whenever there was time, but that was too vague.”

“As a result, I ended up being able to see my son even less,” he said, opening up about the difficulties he has faced seeing his son since the divorce.

Ko said he eventually sought a court ruling so he could see his son. “I asked the court to issue a ruling. I wanted it to clearly set how many times a month,” he said, stressing, “That’s what I’m doing; nothing else.”

He made clear that the legal dispute was about visitation with his son, not child support.

Ko married Yang Im Hur, a family medicine specialist, in 2013, and they had a son, Ko Seung-jae, the following year. Ko later appeared alongside his son on the KBS2 variety show The Return of Superman, where they won widespread affection.

The two divorced by mutual agreement in April 2024, but the news was not made public until July this year, about two years later. Yang Im Hur has parental authority and custody of their son, Seung-jae.

At the time, Ko explained that he had delayed making the divorce public because “I wanted to protect my son, Seung-jae, so he could fully come to terms with the situation and grow up in a stable environment.”

In a later interview, he said his son had told him he did not want his friends’ parents to learn about the divorce, and that he had respected his wishes.

However, last September, about two months after the divorce was made public, it emerged that the two were embroiled in a legal dispute over visitation with their son.

At the time, Ko’s side said that he had seen his son only six times in the roughly two years since the divorce, and that he had applied for provisional injunctions against Yang Im Hur to bar interference with visitation and the posting of photos and videos of the child.

In response, Yang Im Hur said, “There was no separate arrangement for regular visitation when we divorced,” adding, “With Mr. Ko Ji-yong claiming that I was unfairly restricting his visitation rights, I was the first to file a petition with the court seeking a ruling on visitation.”

She also said, “I plan to proceed with visitation in good faith in accordance with the court’s decision going forward.”

With the two sides taking different positions on visitation, Ko reiterated in the video that the lawsuit was intended to clearly establish how often and when he could see his son.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.