"Kill You" Seo Kyoung-duk Receives Death Threats From Japan’s Far Right... "Police Came in the Middle of the Night to Check on My Safety"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Professor Seo Kyoung-duk of Sungshin Women’s University revealed that he had even received death threats while working to counter historical distortions by Japan and China.

Seo Kyoung-duk appeared on KBS2’s “Malja Show,” which aired on the 16th, and talked about his efforts to introduce Korean history and culture to the world and the threats he had faced along the way.

Seo Kyoung-duk said that his family worries a great deal because he is often involved in activities outside the home. He also recounted a frightening incident in which police came in person in the middle of the night to check on his safety.

Professor Seo recounted what happened at the time, saying, “The police came in the middle of the night to check on my safety. They said a death threat had suddenly come in through the portal. My whole family was shocked.”

The threats were also connected to his efforts to counter Japan’s historical distortions. Professor Seo explained that he had consistently run advertising campaigns in influential media outlets around the world to correct Japan’s distortions of history. He added that he had also received threatening emails from Japanese far-right groups in the process.

In particular, he shocked people when he said, “The email subject lines are very short, too. They say, ‘Kill you’ (‘I’ll kill you’).”

He also brought up China’s historical distortions. Professor Seo said, “China has been engaging in serious historical distortion lately, too,” and pointed out that an encyclopedia on China’s largest portal site lists poet Yun Dong-ju’s nationality as Chinese.

He said he had been protesting for as long as five years to correct the listing. He added that the issue had drawn widespread attention in China as well, and that one related article had received as many as 440 million views.

He later received an unexpected warning from an international student staying in China. Professor Seo recounted, “A student studying abroad emailed me and said, ‘Professor, please don’t come to China for the time being.’” This suggests that his efforts to counter historical distortions have caused considerable ripples locally as well.

Despite the repeated death threats and the concerns of those around him, Professor Seo remained resolute. He said, “I’m not bothered at all; I’m just diligently doing my work,” expressing his intention to continue his efforts to address historical distortions.

Meanwhile, Professor Seo has worked to introduce Korean history and culture to the international community, addressing issues including the naming of the Liancourt Rocks and the East Sea, Japan’s historical distortions, and China’s cultural and historical distortions.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.