"His Old Face Is Gone"...Park Tae-hwan Stuns With His Sharper Jawline: "Almost Didn't Recognize Him"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Former national team swimmer Park Tae-hwan drew attention with a remarkably slimmer appearance.

Recently, Park Tae-hwan posted several photos with the caption, "Just popping in and out."

In the photos, he looks noticeably thinner at a glance. His cheeks have lost all their fullness, and his pointed jawline stands out.

His tall frame and firm shoulder line also caught the eye. He pulled off a dapper look perfectly, showing off his warm charm.

Meanwhile, Park Tae-hwan rose to stardom after winning the first Olympic gold medal in the history of South Korean swimming at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Since retiring, he has been active on variety shows, including "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class" and "King of Survival."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.