“You Work Because You’re in Debt?”...Lee Se-young Reveals Why She’s Been So Prolific Without a Break

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Se-young opened up about being misunderstood after continuing to work on projects without taking a break, with people asking whether her family had a lot of debt.

On the 16th, a video of Kim Sook and Lee Se-young making kimchi together was posted on the YouTube channel Kim Sook TV.

In response to Kim Sook asking how she had been, Lee Se-young said she was recently filming another project in Namhae and had filmed The Remarried Empress last year.

When Kim Sook asked Lee Se-young, who has been taking on one project after another, “Are you in debt?”, Lee laughed and said, “Someone told me there were comments like that. They were asking whether my family had a lot of debt.”

She joked, “I’m doing a lot while I can.” Lee Se-young played Rashta in the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress.

That day, Kim Sook asked Lee Se-young, who is deft with her hands, to help make kimchi.

When Kim Sook handed her an apron for making kimchi, Lee Se-young made everyone laugh by saying, “Unni, my dream is to make kimchi.” Kim Sook asked, “Shall we do it properly next year?” and invited Lee to help with next year’s kimchi-making. Lee readily agreed.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.