“From ‘Dirt Spoon’ to a 10 Billion Won Salary,” Lee Ji-young Fumes Over AI Cheating Controversy: “I Taught That You’d Be Rewarded in Proportion to the Effort You Put In”

[Sportschosun's Lee Ga-eun] Lee Ji-young, a top social studies instructor, expressed outrage over AI cheating on the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) and called for measures to address it.

On the 16th, a video was released on her YouTube channel titled “A Request to Education Authorities on Ensuring Fairness in the 2027 CSAT | From Lee Ji-young, a Social Studies CSAT Instructor with 4.5 Million Students and UNIST Special Professor of AI Ethics.”

“I turned on the camera with a heavy heart. I’m worried that students taking the exam may be having a hard time. I’ve taught CSAT classes for 20 years, but we’ve never faced a crisis in which the fairness of the exam itself and trust in it were at risk of collapsing. The circumstances coming to light and the news reports are making us all anxious, to the point that I’m wondering whether the government is prepared to crack down on and catch new AI technologies and cheating methods involving ultra-small cameras,” Lee Ji-young said.

Lee Ji-young’s remarks were prompted by the recent confession of the top scorer on the tax accountant exam, who admitted to cheating with AI. As concerns grow about the misuse of AI to cheat on high-stakes exams, anxiety has spread over the possibility of similar cases occurring on the CSAT.

She added, “I’ve always taught that if you work hard, you can be rewarded for your efforts. I think what has happened is that the trust in the system that has built the world up to now has been shattered.”

She made three requests to the Ministry of Education and relevant authorities. She called on them to thoroughly disclose specific emergency security guidelines for preventing cheating with AI and ultra-small electronic devices before the CSAT, inspect whether all CSAT test centers nationwide have security systems that work in practice, and release the results. She also urged them to reassess the risk of cheating on national exams held over the past year.

Lee Ji-young concluded emphatically, “The belief that hard work will not be betrayed, and the belief that competing honestly will give you a fair opportunity, are at risk of collapsing. AI should exist to expand human capabilities, not become a tool that undermines people’s honest efforts. Please promise that the state will take responsibility for protecting the time and effort people have spent studying honestly, so they are not trampled by cheating.”

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-young overcame difficult family circumstances and studied intensely to enter Seoul National University (SNU). She later rose to become a star instructor with an annual salary of around 10 billion won. She is currently an instructor affiliated with Etoos and a special professor of AI ethics at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST).

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.