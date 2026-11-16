Lee Jung-hyun, Set to Marry in December, Applied to a Major Company Because He Wanted to Get Married... 'Considered Retiring from Acting'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Jung-hyun revealed that he had considered retiring from the entertainment industry and even tried to get a job at a major company because he wanted to get married.

Actor Lee Jung-hyun appeared on the KBS2 variety show 'Malja Show,' which aired on the 16th, and opened up about how he once tried to find a new career after growing tired of the instability of acting.

That day, Lee Jung-hyun surprised viewers by revealing that he has as many as 22 certifications. He said he had steadily prepared for the future by taking on challenges in a range of fields, from earning a sports-for-all instructor certification to obtaining certifications related to forklift operation.

In particular, he admitted that he had seriously considered giving up acting altogether. “I wanted to get married. If I wanted to get married, I needed to have some stability, but the instability was wearing me down,” Lee Jung-hyun said, describing the practical difficulties of working as an actor.

In the end, he even applied for a job at a major company in search of stability. The company he applied to was none other than Kia Motors.

Lee Jung-hyun drew attention when he revealed, “I applied for a job opening, and fortunately, I was rejected.” He went on to explain that the failure had instead given him a chance to refocus as an actor: “It made me realize I needed to work even harder.”

In response, Kim Young-hee, known as 'Malja Grandma,' said of the company that had not hired Lee Jung-hyun, “I should thank you for rejecting him instead,” then told the audience, “Everyone, buy Kia cars,” drawing laughs.

Lee Jung-hyun, who was born in 1990, is set to marry his non-celebrity partner this coming December. The couple have been dating for over a year since last year and have grown closer. The wedding is scheduled to be held privately at a location in Seoul, with only their families and close acquaintances invited.

During the broadcast that day, Lee Jung-hyun also said, “I’ll be getting married next month,” and shared his hopes for married life, saying, “I’ll live well,” to the congratulations of those around him.

Lee Jung-hyun made a strong impression as Sergeant Tsuda, a Japanese soldier, in the 2018 tvN drama 'Mr. Sunshine.' He later appeared in 'Sweet Home,' 'Snowdrop' and 'The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection.' More recently, he played Kang Chan-seok in 'New Recruit 4,' and the film 'Recruits: The Movie' is also set to be released.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.