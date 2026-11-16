Jennie Earns First-Ever Grammy General Field Nomination... Competes With Taylor Swift for the Trophy

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been nominated for a Grammy Award for the first time since her debut.

According to the list of nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards announced by the U.S. Recording Academy on the 16th (local time), Jennie was nominated in a total of two categories for “Dracula,” a collaboration with Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala.

Notably, alongside her first-ever Grammy nomination, Jennie made a remarkable leap straight into the running for Record of the Year, considered one of the key awards in the General Field.

She was also named among the nominees in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Jennie is the second BLACKPINK member to be nominated for the Grammy Awards’ major award, Record of the Year, following Rosé, who was nominated last year for APT.

The Record of the Year category is considered one of the most fiercely contested at the Grammy Awards. Jennie is set to compete for the trophy against a host of formidable global pop stars. The nominees include Taylor Swift (“The Fate of Ophelia”) and Bruno Mars (“I Just Might”), as well as Olivia Rodrigo (“The Cure”), Olivia Dean (“Man I Need”), Ella Langley (“Choosin’ Texas”), RAYE (“Where Is My Husband!”), and Rosalía, Björk, and Yves Tumor (“Berghain”), among others.

The 69th Grammy Awards ceremony, where it will be decided whether Jennie wins an award, is scheduled to take place on February 7 next year at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (LA), United States.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.