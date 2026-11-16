‘Heavily Pregnant’ Kim Ji-min Quickly Whips Up a Lavish Feast for Kim Jun-ho ♥: ‘I Didn’t Make Much...’

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Kim Ji-min prepared a generous feast for her husband, Kim Jun-ho, while heavily pregnant.

On the 16th, Kim Ji-min shared several photos with the caption: “Jun-ho, who eats so happily even when I haven’t made much! He’d been saying he wanted kimchi jjigae since the airport in Taiwan. This is when I bring out the prized wild matsutake! And you can’t leave out angelica tree shoots!”

The photos show a generous spread that Kim Ji-min prepared herself for Kim Jun-ho. The appetizing kimchi jjigae, golden-brown grilled meat, rolled omelet, angelica tree shoots and prized wild matsutake mushrooms are among the variety of dishes neatly laid out, drawing the eye. Despite Kim Ji-min’s saying she hadn’t made much, the abundant menu is impressive.

The detail that Kim Jun-ho said he wanted kimchi jjigae as far back as the airport in Taiwan particularly catches the eye. Kim Ji-min remembered what her husband wanted to eat and prepared it with care, offering a glimpse into the everyday life of a loving couple.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married Kim Jun-ho, who is nine years her senior, last year. She recently became pregnant through IVF and received many congratulations.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.