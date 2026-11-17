[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Amid the controversy surrounding actor Go Kyung-pyo after a drunk-driving crash, actual fans have pushed back directly against a so-called “official fandom statement” posted on an online community that defended Go by citing President Lee Jae Myung’s past drunk-driving record.

On the 16th, Go Kyung-pyo fan page Happy Pyo said in a lengthy statement that a statement recently issued under the name of the Go Kyung-pyo Gallery on dcinside had nothing to do with the fans’ official views.

The fan page explained, “As there is currently no separate official fan representative account, we had no choice but to post through a fan account that has been active for a long time.”

Earlier, on the 14th, a post titled “Official Statement from the Go Kyung-pyo Gallery Regarding Actor Go Kyung-pyo’s DUI Incident” was published on the Go Kyung-pyo Gallery on dcinside.

The post, written under the name “All Members of the Go Kyung-pyo Gallery,” acknowledged that Go’s drunk driving was wrong and could not be justified, but sparked controversy by bringing up President Lee Jae Myung’s past drunk-driving record.

The post’s author claimed, “President Lee Jae Myung, the current president of South Korea, also has a past drunk-driving record and was elected president with the people’s support despite having a total of four criminal convictions.”

The author went on to say, “I would like to ask why an opportunity to make a comeback, which is afforded even to the president, the country’s most powerful figure, should not be afforded to an ordinary actor,” and stated opposition to excessive criticism of Go and the double standards applied to him.

The post was reported by several media outlets, and the controversy grew. Criticism continued, particularly because it argued that the actor should have a chance to make a comeback by citing the president’s past record as a comparison immediately after the drunk-driving crash.

The Go Kyung-pyo fan page strongly objected, saying the post had been written without the actual fans’ consent. It explained, “The DC Go Kyung-pyo Gallery has long been a space for fans who support actor Go Kyung-pyo,” but added, “Because the space has a very low barrier to entry and guarantees anonymity, third parties who are not fans can easily post there.”

The fan page went on to claim, “The Go Kyung-pyo Gallery is currently so overrun by non-fan users that fans can no longer use it normally,” and that “the statement issued under the gallery’s name was also maliciously written without any consent from the fans or any effort to gather their views.”

It also pointed out that whenever an entertainer becomes embroiled in controversy, unrepresentative statements are repeatedly posted in related galleries.

The fan page said, “The fans had also tried to overlook a statement that did not represent them, but its contents were severely distorted and spreading indiscriminately, so we felt it needed to be corrected.”

The fan page made clear in particular that it had no intention of defending Go’s drunk driving. “The official statement from the Go Kyung-pyo Gallery has nothing to do with the official position of actor Go Kyung-pyo’s fans,” it said. “Go’s drunk driving is an issue for which he must be held accountable in its own right, and we have no intention of using other cases to temper the criticism or justify his actions.”

It added, “Please stop exploiting the fans’ names,” reiterating that “the statement was not issued with the consent or agreement of actor Go Kyung-pyo’s fans.”

Finally, the fan page added, “As fans who have supported actor Go Kyung-pyo for a long time, we feel all the more saddened and take this matter all the more seriously. Going forward, the fans will continue to offer sound criticism and mature support, rather than unconditional defense.”

Meanwhile, at around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving a car after drinking in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, when he collided with a street-sweeper truck working on the road. His blood alcohol level was high enough to warrant license revocation, and one employee of the cleaning company reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash. Afterward, his agency, CLN Company, apologized, saying Go acknowledged his mistake and was deeply remorseful, and would fulfill his responsibilities, including helping those affected recover.

The fallout from the drunk-driving incident continues, with variety shows featuring Go Kyung-pyo—including MBC’s Hangout with Yoo, tvN’s Sixth Sense: B-Side and TVING’s The Great Escape: Urban Legends—also editing his appearances.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.