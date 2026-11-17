[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of SECHSKIES, expressed his hope for a concert marking the group’s 30th anniversary of debut next year, as a year-end performance he had recently been preparing with other members fell through.

Ko appeared on the YouTube channel One Mic on the 16th, addressing various rumors related to SECHSKIES’ activities and sharing his plans for the future.

That day, Ko took a cautious stance on the possibility of rejoining SECHSKIES, saying, “I don’t think ‘rejoining’ is quite the right word. We’re not coming together to release an album, are we?”

He continued, “Next year is indeed the 30th anniversary. I do long for a 30th-anniversary concert, but nothing has taken shape yet, and we haven’t had an in-depth discussion about it.”

He added, “It would be wonderful if a good opportunity came along and we could put on a 30th-anniversary performance,” but stressed, “So far, we haven’t even talked about it.”

Ko’s remarks are drawing even more attention given that a year-end performance he had recently been preparing with SECHSKIES members was abruptly canceled.

Ko had been scheduled to hold special dinner shows with Lee Jai-jin and Jang Su-won on December 15 and 16 at INSPIRE Arena on Yeongjong Island in Incheon.

The performances were planned ahead of SECHSKIES’ 30th anniversary of debut in 2027, and fans were looking forward to Ko taking the stage with the members for the first time in about 10 years since appearing on MBC’s Infinite Challenge in 2016. However, the event was ultimately called off after Lee Jai-jin announced on the 10th, about 11 days after the performances were announced, that he would not participate.

Lee Jai-jin said at the time on social media that he had not signed the final performance contract and had discovered problems with the organizer’s ticketing and payment methods. In particular, he pointed to payments being made to a personal account rather than through an official ticket vendor, as well as refund issues involving some fans, and said he would not perform.

The organizer, Mountain Movement Story, countered that Lee Jai-jin had reversed his decision to appear. The two sides also gave conflicting accounts of the refund issue, with the organizer saying there had been no confirmed refund requests.

Jang Su-won’s side later announced the cancellation through the official fan cafe and urged fans who had paid the participation fee to check with the organizer about the refund process. This also dashed Ko’s plans to take the stage with SECHSKIES members for the first time in a long while.

Ko also explained that day why he had not taken part in SECHSKIES’ official activities when the group reunited in the past. “At the time, I was the only one with a family and a child. I was running an advertising and planning business with acquaintances,” he said. “You can’t set the schedule for group activities however you want, can you? I couldn’t take it on because it could have caused problems for other people.”

He went on to clear up a long-standing misunderstanding, saying, “It makes no sense to say I didn’t do Jekki because I didn’t want to.”

Ko also said he would like to gradually resume his broadcasting activities. He has been running a consulting business for seven years and said, “I’m thinking about gradually doing some broadcasting work alongside my own work,” adding, “If there are any interesting shows or YouTube projects, I’d like to appear on them.”

SECHSKIES, who debuted in 1997, will mark their 30th anniversary next year. With fans increasingly disappointed after the recent cancellation of the year-end performance, attention is focused on whether the 30th-anniversary stage Ko hopes for will actually come to fruition.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.