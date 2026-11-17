[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Drummer Lee Know shared the unexpected story of how he came to appear in singer G-Dragon’s music video.

On the 16th, drummer Lee Know appeared on the YouTube channel Lee Seong-mi’s Motganda and opened up about his eventful life in music, which began when he was young.

Lee Know said that after starting out in a death metal band at a young age, he began working in earnest in the music industry, doing recording and editing work at Seoul Records.

Lee Know recalled, “At first, I worked on karaoke MIDI tracks, and then I got a part-time job playing drums on TV. It wasn’t live music; I just had to pretend to play.”

But once Lee Know took the stage on a TV show, he showed unusual enthusiasm, even throwing his drumsticks and headbanging.

“The producer got nervous when I did that on a live broadcast. But the managers and executives were impressed and asked if I could play live, too,” he said. “I told them I specialized in live performances, and they put me in charge of a team, so I suddenly had a lot more work.”

Lee Know said he went on to appear on music shows for years, playing drums onstage with famous singers.

He also shared the story of appearing in G-Dragon’s music video. Lee Know said, “One day, they told me to come in for a part-time job on a music video. But they didn’t send me the track or give me any information. I got there, and G-Dragon was there. That’s how I ended up working on G-Dragon’s ‘This Love’ music video.”

He recalled how moved he was at the time, saying, “Whenever an opportunity like that came along, I felt incredibly honored. I wondered how something like this could happen to a country kid like me.”

He said, “When I first came to Seoul, I just hoped I’d get to appear on TV once. But I ended up playing drums and performing live behind famous singers time and again.”

Lee Know said he was grateful for every opportunity he was given at the time, adding, “You didn’t have to pay me. I just wanted to work really hard and not let them down.”

But he said his health gradually worsened as he spent busy days working with famous singers. Lee Know admitted, “For five or six years, I lived thinking only about music 24 hours a day.” He said he smoked three or four packs of cigarettes a day and kept drinking with others until dawn after performances.

He said he eventually went to the hospital after coughing up blood and was diagnosed with peritonitis. He was warned that they might have to remove about 60 centimeters of his intestine. He later stopped all his broadcast work, returned to his hometown of Icheon, and recuperated for about a year.

Lee Know (Park Lee Know) is a drummer who started playing at age 9 and joined the Korea Pop Wind Orchestra in his second year of middle school. He later worked with death metal bands and in broadcast music, and now performs drum solos on stages in Korea and abroad.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.