[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actors Moon Geun-young and Cha Tae-hyun shed tears as they remembered the late Kim Joo-hyuk.

The third-round duet mission to advance to the semifinals aired on the 16th on SBS’s “Our Ballad 2.” Lim Ba-da and Heo Chae-min chose Choi Ho-seop’s “As Time Goes By.”

Before the performance, Moon Geun-young said, “This song has stayed with me not so much as a song by Choi Ho-seop, but as a song by Kim Joo-hyuk, an actor and oppa whom I truly respected and loved.”

She added, “Oppa sang this song in the film ‘When Romance Meets Destiny.’ Whenever I miss him, I often go on YouTube and watch it.”

Moon Geun-young also spoke about her connection with Kim Joo-hyuk. She recalled, “The first celebrity I met after I started acting was Joo-hyuk oppa. I met him when I was in middle school, and we were with the same agency for 20 years from then on. He gave me a lot of advice, and I relied on him a lot emotionally.”

She added, “Without any conditions or expectations, oppa would often tell me, ‘I’m always on your side.’ It will soon be the ninth anniversary of his passing. I hope this song and performance can bring some comfort to my hollow heart.”

Cha Tae-hyun also remembered Kim Joo-hyuk. The two had worked together on KBS2’s “2 Days & 1 Night” in the past. Cha Tae-hyun called him “our Gutaeng-i hyung,” then said, “Even at memorial tributes, a video of hyung singing this song was shown. I’ve been to Joo-hyuk hyung’s grave about five times, and suddenly I’m thinking of him again.”

When the song began, Cha Tae-hyun couldn’t hold back his tears, and Moon Geun-young’s eyes also welled up. “I couldn’t watch the performance,” Cha Tae-hyun said, adding, “Thank you for making me think of Joo-hyuk hyung.”

Moon Geun-young also said, “I want to tell them how grateful I am. Thanks to them, I think I’ll be able to remember oppa with a little more warmth. Thank you for putting your heart into every note and every line.”

Kim Joo-hyuk died in a traffic accident in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on October 30, 2017.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.