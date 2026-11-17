[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Jung Woong-in shared why he and his wife began living separately to accommodate their three daughters’ school lives and commutes.

On the 16th, Jung Woong-in gave an update on his three daughters on tvN STORY’s “What Are You Saving It For?,” which aired that day. His eldest, Seyun, is preparing for acting school entrance exams and dreams of becoming a musical theater actor, while his second daughter, Soyun, is studying art. He proudly said of his youngest, Dayun, “She studies hard and does well in school.”

As she listened, Se Ri Pak asked, “I heard you two were living separately.” Jung Woong-in explained why they had divided their living arrangements. His second daughter had said she wanted to live with her father after entering an arts high school in Pyeongchang-dong, Seoul, while his youngest wanted to go to school with her friends as she prepared to enter middle school.

Jung Woong-in said, “My daughter sent out an SOS. She asked, ‘Dad, could you come with me?’” He continued, “My wife said the youngest was starting middle school and wanted to go with her friends. So the youngest stayed with her mom, and my eldest, my second daughter and I got a small house in Pyeongchang-dong.”

Se Ri Pak quipped, “So you’re living apart, but not really separated,” prompting laughter. Jung Woong-in joked, “My wife loves it,” keeping the mood light and cheerful.

Jung Woong-in married his non-celebrity wife, who is 12 years his junior, in 2006, and they have three daughters. The family reportedly divided its living arrangements to accommodate the children’s school lives and commutes.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.