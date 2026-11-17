Robert Pattinson Cast as New James Bond... Seventh-Ever '007' Lead

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson, 40, has been selected as the new James Bond. He will take the lead in the globally popular spy-film franchise, succeeding Daniel Craig.

On the 16th (local time), Amazon MGM Studios officially announced that it had cast Robert Pattinson as James Bond, the lead character in the next '007' film series.

With this casting, Pattinson has been selected as the seventh James Bond in the official '007' film series, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. The news has drawn particular attention because he is succeeding Craig, who appeared in a total of five films, from 2006's 'Casino Royale' through 2021's 'No Time to Die.'

In an official statement, Pattinson said, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in film history. It is the honor of a lifetime to take on the role of 007.”

He added, “I am deeply grateful to director Denis Villeneuve and the rest of the production team for believing in me,” and continued, “Taking on this role feels like a dream come true. I’m very much looking forward to working with such a great team.”

Amazon MGM Studios also expressed its anticipation, saying, “Introducing Robert Pattinson as the next 007 is an important moment for the studio and a meaningful milestone in the history of James Bond.”

The new '007' film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, whose credits include the 'Dune' series, 'Arrival,' and 'Blade Runner 2049.' The screenplay will be written by Steven Knight, who wrote the hit drama 'Peaky Blinders,' with Amy Pascal and David Heyman joining as producers.

In particular, this will be the first film released since Amazon MGM Studios secured creative control of the '007' franchise in 2025. Attention is focused on what changes the combination of a new production structure and a new lead actor will bring to the series.

Meanwhile, Pattinson rose to global stardom through the 'Twilight' film series and has appeared in a range of projects, including 'Tenet,' 'The Batman,' and 'Mickey 17.' After making a strong impression as Bruce Wayne in 2022's 'The Batman,' he will now take on the lead role in another famous franchise, this time as James Bond.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.