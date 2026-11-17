After Moving to Bali, Kim Bin Woo Faces Risk of Flooding at Home Amid Lightning and Heavy Rain... Towels at the Door Gap Prove Insufficient

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] TV personality Kim Bin Woo, who moved to Bali, shared footage of water entering the home amid lightning and heavy rain.

Kim Bin Woo posted a short video on social media on the 16th.

The video showed towels placed to block the gap at the door as rain poured down. But even after the gap was blocked with towels, water flowed down the stairs and pooled at the bottom.

Kim Bin Woo wrote, “Ah... water...” on the video, conveying the difficult situation. The footage also captured lightning outside and rain continuing to fall.

Attention is focused on the unexpected heavy rain Kim Bin Woo encountered locally after moving to Bali.

However, the video alone did not confirm how much water had entered the home or whether there was any damage.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.