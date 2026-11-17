[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] As national fencer Oh Sanguk opened up about his ideal type, knowing reactions from MC Shin Dong-yup and his fellow athletes brought his past dating rumors with a Japanese model back into the spotlight.

On the 16th, Oh Sanguk, Do Gyeong-dong, Park Sang-won and Hwang Hui-geun, leading members of South Korea’s men’s sabre fencing team, appeared on the YouTube channel ‘Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup’ and engaged in candid drinking-session talk.

On the show that day, when asked about his ideal type, Oh Sanguk candidly revealed his physical preferences, saying, “Someone who is tall and has monolids (single eyelids).”

He went on to add a specific condition: “I like people with a distinctive style.”

When entertainer Hong Jin-kyung’s name came up after hearing this, Oh Sanguk responded positively, saying, “That’s right, Hong Jin-kyung. Quite distinctive.”

The cast remarked, “So you’re into models,” referring to Oh Sanguk’s ideal type, and Shin Dong-yup sent a knowing smile as he said, “Let’s have a toast,” drawing laughter.

After the show aired, online reactions poured in saying that the keywords Oh Sanguk mentioned—“tall, monolids, and a model with a distinctive style”—brought to mind his dating rumors with Japanese model Haruka Todoya, which had once set the internet abuzz.

The two had previously been embroiled in dating rumors after signs emerged that they followed each other’s social media accounts and exchanged likes and comments on posts.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.