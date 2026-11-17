[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Im Ye-jin said she first used public transportation at age 65.

Recently, a video titled “Im Ye-jin's Porsche Turned Away at the Car Wash? What Happened!? | Im Ye-jin's YouTube Channel Finally Launches!” was posted on Im Ye-jin's YouTube channel, “Im Ye-jin I See.”

That day, Im Ye-jin showed off the Porsche she had bought 14 years earlier. The car's exterior was covered in bird droppings, and several problems were apparent, including the windows going up together with their frames. There was also mold on the passenger seat.

Im Ye-jin headed to a repair shop to have the car inspected. When a staff member saw her car, they were shocked and said, “It hasn't been maintained.” Im Ye-jin eventually left it there for repairs.

Im Ye-jin took public transportation to her next destination. What particularly caught people's attention was her revelation that she first used public transportation at age 65. Her manager usually accompanied her, so she had never needed to use public transportation. That day, Im Ye-jin checked the bus route on her phone and got on a bus to continue on her way.

Im Ye-jin said, “I even know how to transfer. I can't transfer on the subway; I only know how to transfer on the bus. I can only get around on Seoul Subway Line 3. At first, if I made a mistake, I'd end up going the opposite way. You can't imagine how much trouble I had.”

Meanwhile, Im Ye-jin married producer Choi Chang Wook in 1989, and they have one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.