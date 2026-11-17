[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Min Hee-jin, former CEO of ADOR and currently CEO of ooak records, stated her position on being referred to prosecutors on suspicion of breach of trust in the course of business.

Min said on the 16th, “Even I was unaware that the case had been referred, yet investigative information was leaked and made public without following formal procedures. The circumstances are a serious matter that clearly warrants scrutiny as to whether regulations were violated. Article 5 of the Regulations on Mutual Cooperation Between Prosecutors and Judicial Police Officers and General Rules for Investigation, and Articles 4, 18 and 19 of the Rules on Publicity of Police Investigation Cases, etc., strictly prohibit the arbitrary disclosure of criminal case details and individual contact by anyone other than the public information officer. Nevertheless, I express strong regret over the inappropriate provision of information. I also cannot help but strongly suspect the possibility of collusion with certain forces in light of the timing and circumstances of the leak to the media.”

She went on to emphasize, “The Seoul Yongsan Police Station had earlier concluded that the case should not be referred on the same key issues. Given the shareholding structure, former CEO Min never attempted to seize management control or commit breach of trust, nor did she take steps to carry out either. The decision to terminate NewJeans’ contract was also in no way induced by former CEO Min exercising her influence.”

On the 16th, Seoul Mapo Police Station referred former CEO Min to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office without detention on suspicion of breach of trust in the course of business. Police believe she was involved in and exerted influence over the process in which NewJeans notified ADOR of the termination of its contract in 2024.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.