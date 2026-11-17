[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] CL of 2NE1 shared her feelings about Park Bom, who has suspended her activities.

In an interview video released on The Black Label’s official channel on the 15th, CL began by saying, “Last year, the 2NE1 tour went ahead without any new songs to coincide with our 15th debut anniversary. I was so disappointed that we couldn’t release a new song.”

CL explained, “I thought about who it would be most meaningful to work with and went to see Teddy. I didn’t know how things would turn out, so I kept it secret even from the members. I thought I should meet Teddy and talk to him first. At that time, Park Bom’s health was also the top priority. Sandara Park was preparing a solo project, too, so I thought we could do that first and then, if the opportunity came, [resume] full-group activities. We talked about how it would be fun to work with Teddy in 2026 and release music, and that led to us working together on this album.”

2NE1 reunited in 2025 after a difficult process, but Park Bom suspended her activities for health reasons and sparked controversy when she publicly called out Sandara Park last March. Sandara Park and CL then unfollowed Park Bom’s account, fueling rumors that they had cut ties. But CL herself sincerely made clear that “Park Bom’s health came first,” putting an end to the rumors.

On the 13th, CL signed an exclusive contract with The Black Label and announced that she would release new music.

The new song is imbued with The Black Label’s—in other words, Teddy’s—signature style. The Black Label is a newly established label founded by Teddy, who helped shape YG Entertainment’s early identity with acts including BIGBANG and 2NE1. The suggestion that the song retains their musical style intact raises hopes that listeners will be able to experience the music of 2NE1’s heyday once again.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.