[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Kim Seon-tae, who became known as ‘Chungju Man,’ has undertaken a direct test in response to the recent controversy over alleged AI (artificial intelligence)-assisted exam cheating. He attempted to solve questions from an actual Grade 9 civil service exam while wearing AI equipment, but his difficulty operating it led to the unexpected score of 25, drawing laughs.

On the 16th, a video titled ‘Chungju Kitty’s Live Problem-Solving Broadcast’ was posted on the YouTube channel ‘Kim Seon-tae Live.’ That day, Kim Seon-tae discussed the allegations of AI-assisted exam cheating that have recently spread online and explained why he decided to put the claims to the test himself.

He said, “I’ve received comments asking me to explain because so many allegations have been raised,” adding, “It’s my job to explain, so today I’ll take the time to clear up the allegations and prove it. I’ve prepared as honestly as I can, though it may not be enough.”

He then said, “Since people say my passing the Grade 9 exam was rigged, I’ll show you,” and took on 20 questions from the Korean-language section of this year’s Grade 9 local civil service exam. With the aim of directly addressing the allegations surrounding him, he livestreamed himself attempting actual exam questions using AI equipment.

Before the test began in earnest, Kim Seon-tae drew attention by wearing black, thick-rimmed glasses and a bow tie. At first glance, he looked ordinarily dressed, but AI glasses were built into the frames, and a miniature camera was installed in the bow tie. His aim was to use compact devices that looked much like everyday accessories to examine firsthand whether AI-assisted cheating was possible at an exam site.

He sat for the test for about 18 minutes. Throughout, he engaged in somewhat unusual behavior, such as fiddling with his bow tie and moving his head back and forth. The broadcast also showed in full how he operated the equipment and tried to check answers with AI’s help.

But the result was not what he had expected. He got only five of the 20 questions right. On a 100-point scale, that came to just 25 points. In other words, although he took on the test wearing AI equipment, he did not achieve a satisfactory score.

Kim Seon-tae cited difficulties operating the equipment, saying, “There were a lot of glitches with the AI glasses at the beginning, and the questions were too long.”

He also questioned whether the equipment could be identified by its appearance. “Can you tell whether these are AI glasses? Honestly, you can’t tell just by looking, can you?” he said, adding, “If you can’t tell, would the proctors know? How would they know there’s a camera?” He was pointing out that proctors might find it difficult to distinguish by sight equipment that looks much like ordinary glasses or accessories.

The broadcast went beyond simply wearing AI equipment and checking the test score. It directly demonstrated the possibility that devices such as miniature cameras and AI glasses, which look like ordinary personal belongings, could be misused at an actual exam site. It was also intended to examine whether a monitoring system is in place to identify or block such devices in advance.

Above all, Kim Seon-tae stressed the importance of fairness in exams. He said, “It’s an exam that comes once in a lifetime, so fairness matters, doesn’t it? I think the authorities need to do a thorough job of preventing this.” The implication was that, as AI technology advances rapidly, exam authorities must also prepare more rigorous oversight and countermeasures against new forms of cheating.

Earlier, Kim Seon-tae posted, “I’ll solve the 2026 local civil service Grade 9 Korean exam live,” and drew attention by naming ‘Chungju Kitty’ as the test taker. He especially raised anticipation for the public test by announcing that he would livestream the entire 18-minute test-solving session, unedited and in a single take, starting at 7 p.m. on the 16th.

The term ‘kitty’ originated amid recent nationwide controversy over allegations of AI-assisted cheating in various qualification exams and efforts to publicly verify the claims. At the center of the controversy is the top scorer in the 2026 tax accountant exam. The individual drew attention after it became known that they had been active in online communities under the nickname ‘Tax Kitty.’

After allegations emerged that AI glasses had been used to cheat, the individual received legal advice from attorney Lee Don-ho and admitted to cheating on the attorney’s YouTube channel. At the time, the individual directly stated, “I used a miniature camera and earphones to cheat with AI,” further fueling the controversy. Since then, the practice of adding ‘kitty’ to the names of people facing related allegations or coming forward for public verification has spread online like a meme.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.