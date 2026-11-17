[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Could we see the full BLACKPINK lineup again?

BLACKPINK has been removed from the exclusive-contract roster in YG Entertainment’s periodic report for the first time in three years.

Only four acts were listed in the exclusive-contract section of YG’s third-quarter 2026 report, disclosed on the 16th: SECHSKIES’ Eun Ji-won, Winner, TREASURE and BABYMONSTER. BLACKPINK’s name, which had still been included in the half-year report submitted in August, was missing. This has prompted various speculations about BLACKPINK’s future activities.

The most notable point is the difference in tone between the disclosures. In its third-quarter 2023 report, when BLACKPINK’s first exclusive contract expired, YG kept the group on the list and even added a footnote saying that renewal negotiations were underway. In December of the same year, it announced that it had renewed the contract for group activities only. This time, however, BLACKPINK was removed from the list altogether, without even a separate footnote. On the day of the disclosure, sales of new BLACKPINK Global and Japan memberships on Weverse were also temporarily suspended.

So what path lies ahead for BLACKPINK?

First, being removed from the exclusive-contract roster is unlikely to lead to the group’s disbandment or a complete split from YG. Since YG owns both BLACKPINK’s trademark rights and the related rights to its sound recordings, the members cannot use the name BLACKPINK or go on tour without YG’s consent. In fact, although YG removed BLACKPINK from the roster, its section introducing the company’s core IP still cited the group’s YouTube subscriber count surpassing 100 million and the results of its world tour, “Deadline.” YG also said, “We respect the members’ wishes to focus on their individual activities for the time being, and will continue discussions on how to keep showing our best under the name BLACKPINK.”

Disbandment is also unlikely.

BLACKPINK is a group that has successfully staged the largest world tour ever by a K-pop girl group and wields formidable influence not only in music but also in fields such as acting and fashion. For YG, the group is a key driver of the company’s overall performance and corporate value; for the members, it is the most powerful brand for maximizing the boost to their individual careers. There is no reason for it to disband. The members also have a strong affection for the group, so it is highly likely that the full group will remain intact in some form. However, with the binding force of the exclusive contract gone, coordinating the members’ schedules, which are already packed with global commitments, and drawing up a new revenue-sharing arrangement will require considerable time and effort. Rather than making an immediate comeback, the group is therefore more likely to pursue activities such as signing a project contract with YG and releasing new music or going on a world tour at a landmark moment, after the members have had ample time for individual activities.

The members are expected to focus on their individual activities for the time being. All four have already established strong profiles with music that showcases their individuality at their respective agencies. Jisoo has recently received praise for a pre-release single ahead of her solo album, and has also earned fresh recognition for her acting. Rosé released the global megahit “APT.,” while Jennie was nominated in two general-field categories at the prestigious Grammy Awards—Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance—for “Dracula,” her collaboration with Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala. Lisa, too, has been making headlines with her various activities.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.