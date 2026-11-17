[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer and painter Solbi has double cause for celebration ahead of her wedding, as her YouTube channel surpasses 100,000 subscribers.

On the 17th, Solbi personally shared the news on her account that her YouTube channel ‘Solbi Is Back’ had reached 100,000 subscribers.

She said, “Everyone, the Solbi Is Back channel finally surpassed 100,000 subscribers at 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. We’re filming overseas right now, so unfortunately we were asleep when it happened, but our subscribers counted down for us. I’m touched. Aww.”

She then expressed her gratitude, saying, “I’ll definitely give him a nice leather jacket as a gift.” She added, “Oppa, thank you for making my dream of getting a Silver Creator Award come true,” expressing her affection for her future husband, Lee Kyu-han.

Since announcing her marriage to Lee Kyu-han, Solbi has drawn attention by posting a series of videos capturing the couple-to-be’s daily life. In particular, the two exchanged uninhibited displays of affection and witty banter in the videos, creating the sweet atmosphere of a couple about to wed.

Lee Kyu-han also actively helped Solbi’s YouTube channel grow. In a video released earlier, Lee mentioned Solbi’s channel and asked, “Your subscriber count has really gone up. I heard it doubled?” The production team proudly replied, “It’s over 60,000,” and Lee made Solbi a special promise, bringing up the Silver Creator Award.

He declared, “The Silver Creator Award is for 100,000, right? I promised I’d help you get it. It’s a wedding gift.” Solbi then revealed, “You said I should get you a leather jacket when the Silver Creator Award came through,” making everyone laugh. Taken aback by the unexpected remark, Lee said, “Why would you even bring that up?”

Still, Lee joked to the subscribers, “I want to wear a leather jacket. Please help me,” turning the scene into a sea of laughter. From his promise to help Solbi earn the Silver Creator Award to Solbi’s playful revelation about the leather jacket requested in return, the pair’s lively rapport caught people’s attention.

Actor Lee Kyu-han and singer Solbi announced they would marry next April and received many congratulations. The two first met through the KBS Joy and KBS2 variety show Seeking Old Encounters. Although they did not become the final couple at the time, they continued their relationship after the show and eventually became a couple. Now that the connection that began on television is culminating in an actual marriage, public interest and congratulations for the two continue.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.