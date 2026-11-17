[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Broadcaster Jang Sung-kyu expressed concern over the controversy surrounding AI-assisted cheating just two days before the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). He also spoke directly about his own experience of taking the exam three times, sharing his hope that it would be conducted fairly.

On the 17th, Jang posted on his social media account: “The CSAT is just two days away.” He added, “I never thought the day would come when I’d have these concerns, but as someone who took the exam three times, I sincerely hope it will be a CSAT where only those who have worked hard and given it their all can achieve the results they want.”

Recalling his own experience of taking the exam three times as a student, he expressed his hope that the efforts of test-takers who had spent a long time preparing would not be undermined by cheating.

Jang also uploaded a screenshot from a video released by Mimiminu, a YouTuber specializing in college admissions. The image showed Mimiminu explaining the issue of AI-assisted cheating in front of a camera. The video title caught people’s attention with the wording: “Urging education authorities to take swift and concrete action to devise measures against AI cheating for 2027 CSAT examinees.”

Earlier, Mimiminu used his YouTube channel to call on education authorities to devise concrete measures to prevent AI cheating ahead of the CSAT for the 2027 academic year, scheduled to be held on the 19th.

Concerns over the fairness of national examinations have grown following reports that the top-ranked candidate in the tax accountant exam admitted to cheating with the help of a miniature camera and AI, among other things. Mimiminu said effective measures were needed to ease the anxiety of test-takers and their parents, and expressed the view that even the possibility of postponing the CSAT should be considered.

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.