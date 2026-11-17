[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] A social media post offering a glimpse into the life of former announcer Choi Dong-seok is drawing attention as he secures a partial victory in a lawsuit against an acquaintance of Park Ji-yoon.

On the 17th, Choi posted a photo on his account with the caption, “A pretty and beautiful night.”

The photo showed a Christmas tree glowing under brilliant lights. The tree’s warm yet dazzling atmosphere catches the eye, while Choi draws attention by leaving only a brief message, without any explanation or elaboration. Though the post shares an everyday moment, its timing has drawn even more attention.

Particular attention is focused on the fact that the post was published on the same day the appellate ruling came down in the lawsuit linked to Park Ji-yoon. Since Choi shared an update through his personal account shortly after the court’s decision became known, the brief message in the post is also drawing interest.

On the 16th, Family Division 1-1 (Ga) of Jeju District Court ruled partly in favor of plaintiff Choi Dong-seok in the appeal of the damages lawsuit he filed against A, an acquaintance of Park Ji-yoon, over an alleged extramarital relationship.

In the first trial held last January (Jeju District Court’s Family Case Division 2, single-judge), the damages claims over alleged extramarital relationships filed separately by Choi and Park were both dismissed. The court rejected both sides’ claims, and Park did not appeal, so the ruling against her became final. Choi, however, challenged the first-instance ruling and filed a notice of appeal in February, proceeding with an appeal.

The appeal began in July and proceeded through two rounds of arguments. During that process, Park was excluded as a defendant, and the proceedings focused on the legal dispute between Choi and A. In the end, unlike the first-instance court, the appeals court ruled partly in Choi’s favor.

Meanwhile, Choi and Park married in 2009 and had a son and a daughter, but announced their separation in 2023, 14 years into their marriage. Since then, they have repeatedly shown signs of conflict over divorce proceedings and child-rearing issues, among other matters, and have drawn public attention as their disputes extended to a lawsuit over an alleged extramarital relationship.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.