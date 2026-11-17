[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Announcer Lim Hyun-ju has revealed why she decided to leave MBC, amid controversy over her resignation after her parental leave ended.

On the 16th, Lim Hyun-ju posted a video along with the text, “Leaving MBC. The day I cleared my belongings out of the announcers’ department and filled out my resignation form, and the things I thought about.”

The video showed Lim Hyun-ju going with her family to gather her belongings on a weekend shortly before her departure. As she cleared out all the old items in her locker, Lim was lost in memories. She shared, “Even before that, on the day I filled out my resignation form, I had so many thoughts as I tried to write down my reason for leaving, and I painstakingly wrote them all down. To be honest, I had been thinking about it for a really long time, too.”

On why she had nevertheless decided to leave, Lim said, “But looking back on my 17 years of working life, from local stations to JTBC and MBC, I always had concerns, no matter what organization I was in. When I remembered that what matters in the end isn’t where you are but what you make of it, and that there are bound to be joy and happiness everywhere, as well as sadness and difficulties, my fear of taking on a challenge seemed to ease a little.” She added, “After much deliberation, I’m leaving with a bit of a take-the-plunge mindset.”

Lim, who joined MBC in 2013 as part of its 32nd open recruitment class, announced on the 16th that she would leave after 13 years. But there has been continued disappointment over the fact that Lim, who had been on parental leave for 10 months since January, announced her resignation rather than returning to work as soon as her leave ended.

Meanwhile, Lim married British writer Daniel Tudor in February 2023 and took parental leave after giving birth to her first daughter that October. She returned to work the following January, but went on a second parental leave in September, eight months later, after becoming pregnant with her second child.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.