[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jung] Actor Kim So-hyun shared behind-the-scenes photos with late director Ahn Pan-seok after the conclusion of “Between Steps.”

On the 16th, Kim So-hyun posted a lengthy message and photos on her social media, writing, “I offer a belated greeting.” Looking back on the month she spent preparing to film after deciding to join the cast and the three months she spent filming, she wrote, “It was a short four months in total, but it really felt like a time when a storm had swept through.”

The released photos show Kim So-hyun and director Ahn Pan-seok standing side by side, with CHOO YOUNG WOO holding a red bouquet in the middle. Kim pointed to CHOO YOUNG WOO with an open palm, while Director Ahn smiled brightly at the camera. Another photo showed Director Ahn smiling broadly beside the filming monitor.

Kim So-hyun, who played Im Yu-jin in the drama, also recalled asking the writer a question during the first script reading because she could not understand Yu-jin’s actions. After hearing the writer’s answer, she said, “I realized that I needed to portray a person named Im Yu-jin, who might be living somewhere.” She said that “countless struggles and pain followed” as she acted, but reflected, “I think that whole process will remain a truly precious time for me.”

She also expressed her gratitude to those she had worked with, saying, “I want to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone on the Between Steps team, including the director.” To viewers, she said, “I hope you always love without regrets. Please cherish, look after, and love yourself more than anyone else.”

Meanwhile, “Between Steps,” the late director Ahn Pan-seok’s final work, concluded on the 10th after 12 episodes. In the finale, Park Min-jae (played by CHOO YOUNG WOO) and Im Yu-jin (played by Kim So-hyun) confirmed their true feelings for each other and promised a future together. The finale recorded a 3.5% rating among paid households nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea, marking the show’s highest rating to date.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.