[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Kim Ji-soo, Jo Yoon-hee, Clara Lee and Uee will each show their own take on solo life in “Because I'm Solo 2.”

“Because I'm Solo” is an observational reality show that offers an honest look at the everyday lives of charming single people who may be lonely because they are single, but are also happy because they are single. First airing as an eight-part series in October 2024, “Because I'm Solo” was made a regular program in March 2025 thanks to an enthusiastic response from viewers, and successfully wrapped up its first season to positive reviews. Riding on that popularity, “Because I'm Solo 2” is returning with a refreshed look and is set to premiere on December 7 (Monday). In season two, original MC and TV personality Shin Dong-yup will team up with new MC and actress Jo Yoon-hee, while actresses Clara Lee, Kim Ji-soo and Uee have joined the show as “solo sisters,” drawing explosive interest day after day.

The first teaser for “Because I'm Solo 2,” released on the 17th, raised anticipation for the full show by featuring the diverse and vibrant lives of the newly joined solo sisters. First, actress Kim Ji-soo, known for roles audiences can trust, will reveal her double life between the romantic city of Prague and Seoul. In the teaser, Kim strolls alone through Prague’s romantic streets, creating an atmosphere straight out of a movie. Later, sitting alone in a café and enjoying red bean shaved ice, she makes viewers laugh with an offbeat yet serious business idea: “Would a red bean shaved ice shop do well in Prague?” Kim catches the eye as she reveals an unexpected entrepreneurial side and goes into “CEO mode.”

As viewers grow curious about Kim Ji-soo’s unusual double life, having started a “second chapter” as the CEO of a travel agency in Prague, the solo life of “Because I'm Solo 2” MC Jo Yoon-hee, now in her sixth year as a single woman, is also revealed. In the teaser, Jo is shown sharing a morning in matching pajamas with her daughter Roha, now ten, and taking her to and from school, with laughter filling their everyday moments. Roha, who has grown so much, even teases her mother, saying, “Looks like I have a crush on Mom~,” making viewers laugh. Attention is focused on the new everyday life of Jo and Roha, a mother and daughter who have become each other’s closest friends and lifelong best friends.

The Shanghai life in China of Clara Lee, who has become a “goddess of the continent,” is also revealed, captivating viewers. She shows her professional side in front of the camera while working with Chinese staff and focusing on her career, while also sharing her down-to-earth life away from the dazzling stage. She communicates freely with locals in fluent Chinese and catches the eye with her friendly, easygoing charm, whether shopping for groceries at a supermarket or enthusiastically slurping noodles at a restaurant.

Uee, the ultimate in self-care, also gives an unfiltered look at her exercise-focused daily life. Currently preparing for the “Fitness Race” competition, she runs at high speed on a treadmill and works up a sweat, impressing viewers with her unwavering gaze and toned abs, which showcase her exceptional fitness. Anticipation is already building for the full show to see what Uee’s daily life, filled with a burning passion for exercise, is like.

The new variety show “Because I'm Solo 2,” airing on SBS Plus and E Channel, will premiere on December 7 (Monday), offering viewers a chance to see the varied solo lives of Kim Ji-soo, Jo Yoon-hee, Clara Lee and Uee.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.