[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On ‘Table Tales,’ Jung Woong-in discussed his concerns about financial pressure.

Actor Jung Woong-in appeared on ‘Table Tales,’ which aired on the 16th on tvN STORY.

Jung Woong-in, a father of three daughters, opened up about his concerns, saying he felt he was gradually losing his place as an actor. He asked Kim Chang-ok for advice, saying, “In an era when AI actors are appearing, the kids are counting on me, and I wonder how I should move forward with my career. I need to play fathers, but there are no father roles. I can’t play grandfathers, and with no father roles, there are no uncle roles either.”

Kim Chang-ok asked, “Have you ever gone through financially difficult times?” Jung Woong-in replied, “That happens from time to time. It was a bit like that this time too, when the head of my agency passed away.” PA Entertainment, which represented Jung Woong-in, Park Hae-mi and others, began the process of shutting down after its CEO died of an underlying illness last July.

Jung Woong-in opened up, saying, “The red seizure notice was put up before I got married. I was swindled by my manager and my assets were seized. I had my mother stay at my younger sibling’s home for safety. I was a celebrity at the time, but they even put a red tag on my back.” He added, “A crisis came again this year. I’m trying to stay positive and think, ‘Maybe something good is about to happen to me.’”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.