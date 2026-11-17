[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Go Soo is making headlines for his unusual knack for catchy phrases and his playful interactions with fans.

Recently, Go Soo shared a photo on social media with the caption, “Train, healing, jwejweiya.” The photo shows him sitting aboard a tourist train, looking at the camera and smiling brightly. His consistently handsome looks stood out even in the relaxed setting. He also added to the mood by choosing “Did You Become the Adult You Dreamed Of?”—a song that has recently gained popularity online—as the background music (BGM).

But something else caught fans’ attention: the unusual expression “jwejweiya” that Go Soo posted with the photo. It is a newly coined term that has recently caught on, particularly among millennials and Gen Z. The expression is derived from “GG,” short for “Good Game,” a greeting exchanged at the end of a game regardless of who wins or loses. It is typically shouted playfully, emphasizing its distinctive pronunciation and intonation. It is mainly used when someone loses a game, but recently it has also been used self-deprecatingly when things do not go as planned or circumstances are unfavorable.

Fans responded enthusiastically to Go Soo’s unexpected use of the catchphrase. Many said that “jwejweiya” seemed out of place as he leisurely enjoyed a healing break aboard a tourist train. Fans burst out laughing at his unexpected use of the phrase, while also sharing a range of opinions about it.

Apparently quick to notice the fans’ reactions, Go Soo edited the caption on his post. He changed it to the original wording, “Train. Healing,” removing “jwejweiya” altogether. Later, he even deleted the caption entirely. He also changed the background music to Hans Zimmer’s “F1.” Go Soo’s quick response, which actively took fans’ opinions into account, brought another round of laughter.

But once the catchphrase was gone, fans expressed regret instead. Cute protests followed, including “Please use jwejweiya again” and “It’s funny—why delete it?” Fans who had enjoyed Go Soo’s quirky use of the phrase regretted its removal and asked him to use it again, prompting laughter.

In the end, Go Soo responded to fans’ request once again. He replied playfully in a comment, “What? Um... jwejweiya~” His warm interaction with fans—from initially using the catchphrase somewhat awkwardly, to editing the post in response to their reactions, and then giving in to their request—added to the heartwarming mood.

Meanwhile, 47-year-old Go Soo is making his return in the new SBS Wednesday–Thursday drama “Nine to Six,” which premieres on the 25th. “Nine to Six” is an office romance about a woman who has spent her life proving herself through work and changes how she thinks about work, love and happiness after meeting a kind, sensitive man.

Reporter Kim So-hee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.