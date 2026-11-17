[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Controversy surrounding Lee Jin-woo, who drew attention as the first person to achieve a perfect score on the Law School Admission Test (LEET), is growing. After allegations that he cheated using artificial intelligence (AI) emerged, it has now come to light that he personally altered the names on four of his past College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) score certificates. The Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation says that if it receives an official report, it may verify the facts and then consider whether to file a complaint.

Lee made a name for himself as the first person to earn a perfect score since the LEET was introduced, answering all 70 questions in the language comprehension and analytical reasoning sections correctly on the test held last July for the 2027 academic year.

He drew attention after reports emerged that he had once received a Grade 7 in the Korean section of the CSAT, later attended Korea University and the Department of Dentistry at Seoul National University, and then earned a perfect score on the LEET. Lee said that reducing his smartphone use and improving his diet and exercise habits helped raise his scores, and he even published a self-help book about those experiences.

The controversy began recently after claims emerged that suspicious answer changes had been found on a LEET test paper Lee had posted on YouTube. Because three answers he had erased each matched, in sequence, the actual correct answer to an adjacent question, suspicions arose that he had received answers from outside, marked them one spot off, and then corrected them.

Lee explained that he had answered the questions in order without skipping any, and that his concentration waned in the latter part of the test, leading to more mistakes. However, he acknowledged that it was statistically unlikely for the erased answers to match the correct answers to other questions consecutively.

Meanwhile, the controversy spread to the CSAT score certificates Lee had previously made public to demonstrate how he had improved his scores.

The documents in question are four CSAT score certificates for the 2013, 2018, 2024 and 2026 academic years. All of them listed his current name, 'Lee Jin-woo,' but questions were raised because the font used for his name appeared different from that of the other entries.

According to an MBC report, Lee said he had personally edited the name fields on all four score certificates because he did not want to reveal his name before he changed it.

The Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, however, explained that, unless a separate administrative procedure is completed, the name on a score certificate should be the one the student used when taking the CSAT. The institute said that if it receives an official report about the alterations, it may verify the facts and consider whether to file a complaint.

With the revelation of the score-certificate alterations following the allegations of AI-assisted cheating, Lee's public activities have also changed.

Posts Lee had written on online communities were made private, while some posts were deleted and the comment sections were closed on his social media accounts.

The YouTube channel 'Jigeum Baek Ji-yeon,' run by broadcaster Baek Ji-yeon, has also temporarily postponed releasing Lee's interview, which was recorded on the 11th. The channel said it had decided that a careful review was needed in light of recent developments.

As the controversy continues, Lee announced plans to answer the questions in the Korean section of the 2027 CSAT, scheduled for the 19th, himself and livestream the process.

Lee had previously announced a public verification to be observed by journalists and instructors from private entrance exam academies. In a phone call with a media outlet, he also said he wanted them to watch him work through the questions on the day of the CSAT.

Attention is focused on what further explanation Lee, who drew notice for becoming the first person to earn a perfect score on the LEET, will offer amid the successive allegations.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.