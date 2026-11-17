[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Announcer Lim Hyun-ju corrected misunderstandings surrounding the duration of her parental leave.

Lim Hyun-ju released a statement on the 17th, saying, “There is inaccurate information in articles about my resignation, so I would like to briefly correct it.”

Lim Hyun-ju said, “I continued doing live broadcasts until I was full term in both pregnancies, and after taking about three months of maternity leave each time, I immediately returned to the programs I had been hosting. I first took parental leave in January this year and was on leave for about 10 months.” She added, “Claims in some articles that I took ‘parental leave twice’ and had ‘one year and nine months of parental leave’ are untrue.”

Lim Hyun-ju emphasized, “I did not resign because my parental leave had ended. Although some of the leave period originally scheduled remained, I decided to end my leave early and resign. I have worked to the best of my ability in my position throughout that time.”

Lim Hyun-ju, who joined MBC as an announcer in its 32nd open recruitment class in 2013, announced her resignation on the 16th, after 13 years. However, disappointment continues over the fact that Lim, who had been on parental leave for 10 months since January, announced her resignation rather than returning to work. As inaccurate information about the matter also began to spread, Lim issued a statement herself to clear up the misunderstandings.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

▶ Below is the full text of Lim Hyun-ju’s post

Hello.

After sharing the news of my resignation yesterday, I received a lot of support and messages. Thank you.

However, there is inaccurate information in articles about my resignation, so I would like to briefly correct it.

I continued doing live broadcasts until I was full term in both pregnancies,

and after taking about three months of maternity leave each time, I immediately returned to the programs I had been hosting.

I first took parental leave in January this year and was on leave for about 10 months. Claims in some articles that I took ‘parental leave twice’ and had ‘one year and nine months of parental leave’ are untrue.

Also, I did not resign because my parental leave had ended. Although some of the leave period originally scheduled remained, I decided to end my leave early and resign.

I have worked to the best of my ability in my position throughout that time.

I hope that at least the facts are conveyed accurately.

Sincerely, Lim Hyun-ju

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.