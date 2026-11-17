[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] As producer Kim Tae-ho’s travel variety show “Earth Marble World Tour 4” enters its fourth season, some viewers have voiced fatigue with its experience-focused format. Although scenes of Pani Bottle and Kyuhyun driving a military tank and trying out its cannon in the UK made it to air, some people on social media said they missed Wonji’s season 1 trip to Bangladesh, where she went after rolling the dice.

“Earth Marble World Tour 4,” the ENA and TEO variety show that premiered on October 17, follows Pani Bottle, KwakTube and Wonji as they travel to destinations determined by a roll of the dice. This season introduced the “Travel Film Festival,” a competition for travel videos. Joo Woo-jae was no longer on the studio panel, and Kyuhyun joined Noh Hong-chul as a host. Kyuhyun also traveled with Pani Bottle, while KwakTube and Wonji were joined by Jang Dong-yoon and Chun Woo-hee, respectively.

The show has become more visually spectacular. In episode 4, which aired on the 14th, Pani Bottle and Kyuhyun drove a military tank and tried firing its cannon in the UK. Wonji and Chun Woo-hee sampled enormous mala crayfish in Chongqing, China. Earlier episodes also featured scenes of people climbing onto an airplane wing and ascending a staircase at high altitude.

But comments on social media included reactions such as, “It feels like they keep trying to come up with activities,” and “It’s too focused on tours and experiences, so it’s losing my interest.” Viewers had enjoyed watching how the cast would spend a day wherever the dice took them; now, they find themselves waiting to see what activity they’ll do once they reach their destination.

Some viewers singled out Wonji’s trip to Bangladesh in the first season. The fun came from what unfolded after she found herself in an unfamiliar place, they said, so the more the planned activities take center stage, the less significant the twists created by the dice seem.

Some comments also showed fatigue with the format’s continued use of accompanying guests. Reactions included, “I stopped watching when the guests started appearing,” and “The fun of solo travel disappeared once the guests started coming along.” Some viewers also said they missed the remarks Joo Woo-jae used to throw in from time to time. The reaction, “All three are getting stale now,” was directed at the three creators who have remained at the center of the show for four seasons. Another comment read, “I like all the members, so why is this less fun than YouTube?” Viewers also continued to point out that the appeal they enjoyed in each creator’s travel videos comes through less on the show.

Ratings stayed in the 1% range from the premiere through episode 4. According to Nielsen Korea, episode 1 drew 1.1% of paid households nationwide, episode 2 drew 1.2%, episode 3 drew 1.6%, and episode 4 recorded 1.82%.

Now in season 4, “Earth Marble” has recorded ratings in the 1% range for four consecutive episodes. Attention is focused on whether it can break through the 2% barrier and regain its former buzz.

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.