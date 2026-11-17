[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Doctor and businesswoman Lyuh Esther is set to make a bombshell statement, saying she will divorce Hong Hye-geol.

The Hong Kong trip of Lyuh Esther and Hong Hye-geol, a married couple whose adventures are anything but smooth, will be featured on SBS's Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, airing on Tuesday the 17th.

A recently filmed studio segment of SBS's Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny showed Lyuh Esther and Hong Hye-geol setting off on a trip just the two of them, raising anticipation. The couple had made headlines during their previous appearance by announcing that they had moved in together, and by showing an even more affectionate bond. But the excitement of the trip was short-lived: Hong Hye-geol took issue with Lyuh Esther's shopping, given that she is the household's real breadwinner, and reproached her, saying, “You should have talked to me before you bought it.” Lyuh Esther then made a series of unrestrained revelations, saying, “My husband used to be kind, but he changed after spending my money for 10 years,” drawing laughter from the studio.

Along with a full-fledged outing in downtown Hong Kong, the so-called “Lyuh Esther Depression Recovery Project” also got underway. On past trips, Lyuh Esther had reportedly refused to go out, spending all day in her room asking only for room service. This time, she finally ventured into the city. She even guarded Hong Kong food from her husband, Hong Hye-geol, as she binge-ate, and ran through the city, drawing attention with her noticeably brighter demeanor. Then a surprise unfolded as Hong Kong's most celebrated legendary movie stars appeared before the couple. Amid a parade of famous stars that amazed everyone, the close-up fan service included commemorative photos and even back hugs—and Hong Hye-geol's jealousy eventually exploded, it is said. The question of who the Hong Kong movie stars were that sparked his jealousy is sure to pique viewers' curiosity.

As night fell over Hong Kong, the two set off on a romantic pirate ship tour. Just as the mood reached its peak and they began sharing their honest feelings with each other, one remark from Hong Hye-geol made the atmosphere freeze in an instant. Lyuh Esther finally made a sudden bombshell declaration: “I'll get a divorce.” She reportedly followed up with a shocking confession about her husband, saying, “It's so hard because he's so unrealistic,” and sent the studio into an uproar. What happened to send their once-affectionate, romantic healing trip hurtling toward disaster? The unpredictable Hong Kong trip of Lyuh Esther and Hong Hye-geol will be shown on SBS's Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, airing Tuesday the 17th at 10:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.