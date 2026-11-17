◇Go Ji-yong. Image source: YouTube channel 'Wonmic'

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] Go Ji-yong, formerly of SECHSKIES, personally addressed rumors of health problems that had surfaced in the past.

Appearing on the YouTube channel 'Wonmic' on the 16th, Go Ji-yong revealed that his health had deteriorated to the point that his weight once fell to as low as 63 kg, and said he is now recovering.

Go Ji-yong previously appeared on KBS2's variety show 'Mr. House Husband Season 2' last year and revealed that his liver levels had risen sharply, prompting him to be taken to the emergency room and hospitalized. More recently, he also disclosed that he had cirrhosis at the time.

Cirrhosis is a chronic disease in which prolonged damage to liver cells causes liver tissue to harden and normal liver function to decline. It can lead not only to impaired liver function but also to complications such as ascites, jaundice and bleeding from varices.

Go Ji-yong explained that he was under severe stress at the time and, while living a life dependent on alcohol, failed to take proper care of himself. He said he now weighs about 10 kg more than he did then and is also paying attention to managing his health.

Go Ji-yong also explained why he appeared on KBS2's 'The Return of Superman' while not taking part in group activities after SECHSKIES reunited. He was responsible for his family and business at the time, making it difficult to fit in the schedule required for group activities. He said he was able to appear on 'The Return of Superman' because the production team accommodated his schedule.

He also clarified that his recent legal dispute with his ex-wife, Heo Yang-im, concerns visitation rights with their son, not unpaid child support. They had agreed at the time of their divorce that he would see their son 'whenever time allowed,' but the vague arrangement led to fewer visits, so he sought a court ruling to set a specific visitation schedule. Heo Yang-im's side has said there was no separate agreement on regular visitation and that she was the first to petition the court for a ruling on visitation.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.