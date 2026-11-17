[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Seo Jang-hoon and Jang Ye-won of “Seo Jang-hoon’s Millionaire Neighbor” visited the home of Kim Deok-sik, a traditional rice cake maker who lives in an apartment known for its celebrity residents.

Kim Deok-sik, a powerhouse in Korea’s rice cake industry who has spent 40 years dedicated to tteok and even built a building, will appear on EBS’s “Seo Jang-hoon’s Millionaire Neighbor,” airing Wednesday the 18th. His rice cake factory, which spans around 900 pyeong, uses an average of 2 tons of rice a day and produces around 100 different kinds of rice cakes. When Seo Jang-hoon and Jang Ye-won enter the factory, they are left speechless by the striking sight of a “modern-day mill,” where state-of-the-art automated equipment meets the touch of an artisan. Rice poured into a rice-washing machine is automatically carried through and washed clean; once washed, it is transferred to a grinder and turned into fine rice flour. Various additional ingredients are then added, and the mixture is kneaded in a dough machine to make the rice cake dough. In particular, the demanding process of kneading it with high-pressure steam for 30 minutes produces chewy, glutinous rice cakes that do not harden even after ten days. Kim says that only “veterans with decades of experience” can handle the task of extruding the dough, prompting curiosity about why.

In the rice cake shaping room, colorful treats are molded into tempting shapes, from nutty mugwort tteok coated in soybean powder to chapsal-tteok, a beloved Korean snack. Unable to take their eyes off the array of rice cakes, Seo Jang-hoon and Jang Ye-won immediately begin sampling them. Seo pops a mugwort ojaengi tteok into his mouth and praises it, saying, “It’s not sweet, and the flavor is very subtly good.” After trying freshly made garaetteok, he gives it a thumbs-up, saying, “It’s nutty and soft, with a lovely chew.” As a variety of seolgi—steamed rice cakes ranging from baekseolgi to sweet pumpkin seolgi—is made, Seo’s unexpected knowledge of rice cakes also shines. “Seolgi is the foundation of rice cakes. Isn’t garaetteok made from seolgi, too?” he says, showing off his tteok expertise. When Jang Ye-won says, “Pizza seolgi is popular these days,” Seo responds candidly, “I saw it on TV. It’s not really my personal taste,” prompting laughter. Kim then brings out another new item, saying, “I think you’ll both like this.” The special seolgi that immediately won over Seo and Jang Ye-won’s palates has everyone wondering what it is.

For the two, who have become completely enamored with tteok, Kim Deok-sik has prepared another stop. “I’ve laid out a special feast at home for you both,” he says, inviting Seo Jang-hoon and Jang Ye-won to his house. With grand landscaping reminiscent of Zhangjiajie catching the eye from the entrance, the surprising story behind the apartment where Kim lives also comes to light. Kim says that because it is close to broadcasting stations, “at least 100 celebrities live here,” and surprises the two by revealing that actor Lee Jong-hyuk and singer Jun Jin are among his neighbors. Hearing about these unexpected celebrity neighbors, Seo cannot hide his delight: “This is the place Kim Gu-ra was always talking about.” Just where is the apartment where all these stars live as neighbors, and what will the lavish feast Kim is preparing for Seo and Jang look like? Find out on EBS’s “Seo Jang-hoon’s Millionaire Neighbor,” Wednesday, November 18, at 9:55 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.