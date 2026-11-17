[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Hyeonsuk from Season 17 and Oksoon from Season 30 of 'I'm Solo' had a surprise meeting through a dance challenge. Though they had no connection and had never met before, they showed off their impressive dance skills in the 'HyoriSoo' dance challenge.

Dongjak District Office released a video on its official social media channels showing Hyeonsuk and Oksoon dancing to the choreography for 'Skibidi' by HyoriSoo, a unit of Girls' Generation's HYOYEON, Yuri, and Sooyoung. The video featured the caption 'Dongjak District's HyoriSoo is here!' along with subtitles identifying the two by season and name.

The two matched their moves to the music, stepping and raising their arms in a practice room with a wooden floor. One wore a white shirt and brown cargo pants, while the other wore a black crop top and wide-leg pants, with a plaid shirt tied around her waist. Positioned one in front of the other, they danced, then turned at an angle and struck V-sign poses toward the camera. Along with the challenge video, Dongjak District Office also shared the full video of a fall outing in Dongjak District featuring Hyeonsuk from Season 17 and Oksoon from Season 30. The two, who appeared in different seasons of ENA and SBS Plus' 'I'm Solo,' showed their chemistry as they performed the same choreography together.

Accountant Hyeonsuk from Season 17 and Sang-cheol chose each other as their final picks on the show. They continued dating after the show ended, held their wedding in 2024, and later appeared on the spinoff 'I'm Solo: Love Continues,' where they shared a look at their life six months into marriage. They welcomed their first son in June.

Oksoon from Season 30, who runs a Pilates studio, became a final couple with Mike Kim in the 'Egen Men and Teto Women' special. The two went on to become a real-life couple and announced their marriage in July, along with news of a proposal. They later completed a formal meeting between their families and said they planned to hold their wedding in Seoul in the first quarter of 2027.

Reporter mj.cho, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.